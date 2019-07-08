Clear files within 3 days: Govt to officers

The Jammu and Kashmir Government Monday directed all officers to clear the files within three days.

A circular issued from the General Administration Department has instructed all departments not to hold files at their end and ensure speedy disposal of all works. “A file cannot stay at a particular table for more than three days,” it states.

Under the new directives, head assistants and section officers have been authorized to write notes on the file, while senior and junior assistants have been asked to be record keepers. “In case there is no head assistant or section officer, the senior assistant can write notes on any file,” the circular states.

It states that if a department has a Deputy Secretary as well as an Under Secretary, then the Administrative Secretary shall distribute work and give the file to either of the officers. “The distribution shall be done in such a manner that a section officer or head assistant submits files either to the Deputy Secretary or the Under Secretary,” it states.

“The Deputy Secretary shall submit files to the Special Secretary on way to the Administrative Secretary or directly to the Administrative Secretary in case Special Secretary is not posted,” the circular states.

The Administrative Secretary shall submit the cases to the Advisor in-charge as per delegation of powers, it states.

The circular also states that all Heads of Departments shall order distribution of work in such a manner that no file shall have to move through more than four levels, including the record keeper, before reaching the decision-making authorities.

Similarly, the District Development Commissioners and other district level officers have been directed to ensure that no file in their offices shall have to move through more than three levels. In the case of district, tehsil and block level officers, files should not have to move through more than two levels before reaching the decision-making authorities, the circular states.