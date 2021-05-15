Cleric Sarjan Barkati, 3 others arrested in Shopian, Kulgam

South Kashmir’s famous religious preacher Sarjan Barkati was arrested on Saturday. While police said he was detained for violating the Covid guidelines, his family said he was arrested for praying for Palestine at the Eid congregation.

A senior police official said that Barkati was arrested for violating the COVID related SOPs by addressing a large congregation on Eid at a local mosque.

Shabroz, wife of Barkati, told the Greater Kashmir that her husband was arrested from their residence in Reban village of Shopian and was taken to police station Zainapora. She said that her husband was arrested for giving a brief speech about Palestine.

“During his speech, he had prayed for the people of Palestine,” she added.

She said that they visited the police station but were not allowed to see him.

Barkati was released on October 28, 2020, after spending four years in jail.

Meanwhile, police booked three Jamaat-e-Islami activists under UAPA in neighbouring Kulgam district for allegedly aiding militants.

They were identified as Mudasir Hasan Mir a resident of Sallar, Abdul Hayat Alaie of Audoora Kulgam and Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Lever village.