Cold wave grips Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir shivers in cold wave, Leh coldest at minus 15.2
Gripped under a cold wave, Jammu witnessed the coldest night of the season where temperature dipped to 3 degree Celsius.

Director Meteorological Department, J&K, Sonam Lotus told the Greater Kashmir that it was 6 degrees below normal temperature. The day temperature was 12.7 degree celsius.

Jammu has witnessed the coldest night in 1998 when there was a minimum temperature of 1 degree celsius.

“In coming days, there is a forecast that the temperature will come down to 1 or 2 degree celsius and the cold weather will increase,” added Lotus. He said that there will be a slight increase in maximum temperature.

“There is a possibility of very light rainfall on December 21 because of which the day will be colder and night will be warmer on December 21-22,” Lotus said.

Another weatherman explained that the cold wave which has gripped Jammu plains amid dense fog during morning hours will continue for some more days.

“The dry spell will continue for a week in Jammu,” said an official in the Meteorological Department. The official said that the fog-like weather situation will continue for some more days.

