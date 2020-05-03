Colonel, Major, Police officer, 2 soldiers killed in Handwara encounter

Five security personnel including a Colonel, a Major a Police sub-inspector and two soldiers were killed in an 18-hour long encounter with militants in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday. Two militants were also killed in the encounter while a soldier was injured.

The security personnel killed were identified as Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, the Commanding Officer of 21-Rashtriya Rifles, company commander Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh, Sub-Inspector Mohammad Sageer Qazi.

One of the slain militants has been identified as Haider while identification of another is being ascertained, police said.

“Haider of LeT has been killed (in the encounter),” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told the Greater Kashmir. According to police, he was active in northern Kashmir for last two years.

The operation against the militants, who escaped from the Zachaldara Rajwar forests on Friday afternoon, was launched around 3.30 p.m. on Saturday. The operation was launched jointly by 21-RR, J&K’s Police’ SOG and CRPF. Later soldiers from 9 Para also took part in the operation.

“A joint operation was launched by the Army and the police on Saturday. A team comprising five Army and police personnel entered the target area occupied by the militants to evacuate the civilians. They successfully extricated the civilians. However, during the process, the team was subjected to heavy volume of fire by the militants,” Army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said.

Reports said Col. Sharma-led party found themselves in front of the militants, who had already entered the house.

Talking to the Greater Kashmir, General Officer Commanding 15 Corps, Lt Gen B S Raju, said that the operation was going on for last some days. He said that they had tracked the militants in forests, but it would have led to civilian casualties in case of an encounter. “These days people are collecting Guchi in forests,” Gen Raju said.

Gen. Raju said that on Saturday Army got fresh information that militants are in a house in Chanjmulla. “The first party that reached there was CO and four others including JK Police officer,” he said, adding that there was call for help from inside. “Once the party entered the house, encounter started,” the GOC said.

“Then the contact with the party was lost. They were fired upon inside the house leading to fatalities,” he said.

The senior Army General said that militants were also killed on Saturday evening. “We did not clear the house during the night fearing more casualties,” Gen Raju said. “In the morning, we recovered the bodies of our people and militants.”

He said that in the operation LeT top commander Haider, a Pakistani militant, was killed. He said that militants were only two in number. “Rest are speculations including the one that a phone call on the mobile phone of the Colonel was attended by a militant.”

This is the second time when 21-RR has lost it commanding officer. In 2000, Colonel Rajinder Chauhan along with Brig B S Shergil were killed in an IED attack on Handwara-Zachaldara road.

This is the fourth incident in which the security forces have suffered heavy casualties in recent days. On Friday, two soldiers were killed in cross-LoC shelling in Uri. Last month, five elite Para soldiers were killed in an encounter with militants in Keran and three CRPF personnel was killed in Sopore shootout.