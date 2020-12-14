Committee constituted for protection of water bodies in J&K

Government today constituted an eight-member committee to monitor the process of identification, protection and restoration of water bodies in J&K.

The committee comprises Administrative Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department as its chairman, and Special Secretary, Forest Ecology and Environment Department as member secretary. It has representatives from Jal Shakti Department, Housing and Urban Development Department, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, and member secretary of J&K Pollution Control Board and Director, Soil and Water Conservation Department as members.

The committee will identify and protect all the water bodies in J&K, assign unique identification numbers to each water body, and, will remove encroachment in and around the water bodies, a GAD order issued in this regard said.

The committee has been empowered to prevent dumping of waste in the water bodies, maintain water quality, and restore water bodies by taking other appropriate steps, involving the Panchayats and the community members.

The committee will also evolve further monitoring mechanisms as well as Grievance Redressal Mechanism (GRM).

As per the order, the committee shall submit periodical reports to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)/Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.