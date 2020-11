Government today constituted a committee to “manage” opening and closing of Zojila pass.

As per a GAD order, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir shall be the chairman of the committee; Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh and Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal its members, and Deputy Commissioner, Kargil as member secretary.

“The committee will meet as and when required to take decisions on the opening and closure and all other related matters to the Zojila pass,” it said.