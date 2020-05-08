Communication shutdown | People lose touch with ailing relatives

As the communication shutdown across Valley entered into third straight day Friday, people have lost connection with their ailing relatives, especially those quarantined in Kashmir.

People living outside the Valley highlighted problems they were facing after authorities suspended mobile and 2G internet services on Wednesday leaving only government-owned BSNL and Broadband functional with limited network.

“My uncle is on a ventilator with Coronavirus in the hospital. He is old & has several comorbid conditions. With internet and private phone services blocked in Kashmir, there’s no way to know how he’s doing. Father tries hard not to break down on phone. This is life in Kashmir,” =a UK-based lawyer, Sameer Rashid Bhat wrote on Twitter.

The medicos also complained that suspension of mobile and internet service has hit them hard. “Ok so we had to send back patients who came for emergency surgeries..however urgent it was, we sent them back.. Oh did u ask why? Didn’t I mention we had no phone connectivity to call our OT staff and no way whatsoever to know if they were ok,” wrote Dr Shazia Shafi on Twitter.

People also complained of not being able to get through across to doctors due to suspension of services of private mobile operators. “My father who suffers from Aortic regurgitation (AR) complained of chest discomfort and tried calling many cardiologists but to no avail since none of them had BSNL numbers. He sat motionless clutching his chest with both hands. Communication blockade will kill people in Kashmir,” Shakir Mir, a journalist wrote on Twitter.

The communication shutdown has also taken toll on Kashmiris working across various cities of the country. While they remain stranded due to the lockdown, they are unable to call their families back home. “Video calls with me, however slow they were, a couple of times a day were helping my ailing parents cope up with the present crisis. They were distressed to know that mobile internet was snapped. Now I can’t make a voice call either. Mobile phone and internet snapped in Kashmir (sic),” wrote Vijdan Kawoosa, a Kashmiri journalist working in Delhi on Twitter.

The student community is also bearing the brunt of the communication shutdown. Marya Andleeb, an engineering graduate told Greater Kashmir that due to low internet speed of broadband she was suffering a lot. “I am unable to use mandatory education resources for my preparations of various national and international engineering examinations,” Andleeb said.

“The situation is unbearable for the students as we are losing our crucial time. All the educational android apps are not loading leaving us frustrated,” Andleeb said.

Communication shutdown has also hit hundreds of NGOs across the Valley who have played an important role during the lockdown owing to Covid-19 distributing thousands of food kits to needy, protective facemasks and PPE kits among medical teams.

At a time when Information Technology is being used as a major tool to fight Covid-19, the suspension of mobile and 2G internet is a major setback for contact tracing, sources said.

Suspension of 2G internet service makes the contact tracing apps such as “Aarogya Setu” and “Talaash” of no use as it is mainly based on Global Positioning System ( GPS) technology, they said.