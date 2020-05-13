'Community transmission localised in Kashmir so far'

The result of the covid-19 tests of pregnant women in Kashmir has so far indicated that the “community transmission is still localized and confined mostly to red zones only”.

According to the protocols, all pregnant women have to be treated as “covid-19 probable” and those from red zones in thirty-fourth week of their pregnancy, tested aggressively.

However, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, the authorities have decided to take up the sample randomly from the expecting women residing outside of those risk zones.

The district has so far tested 526 pregnant women, out of which the samples of only five have returned positive. “We are taking samples of woman with 34 weeks or more pregnancy both from red zones as well as other areas,” a health official told Greater Kashmir.

He said that the samples of pregnant women either with travel or contact history are also being taken for testing. “The reports of 434 have been received, and all but five are negative,” a health official said He said the reports of remaining are expected soon.

“So far two pregnant women who had tested positive for covid19 have recovered and three others who had normal deliveries are being treated in isolation facilities,” a health official added.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Bashir Ahmad Dar said their target was to test every expecting woman who is in thirty-fourth week of her pregnancy. “We have not confined the target to red zones or other high-risk factors only, but are slowly and gradually widening the range,” the DC said.

He said that this would give them a clear representation of the status of pregnant women, who according to experts are more prone to this virus.

A senior epidemiologist termed the statistics from Anantnag as an encouraging sign. “As the samples have been taken randomly from other areas in addition to the high-risk ones, it gives a glimmer of hope that the community transmission might not have happened as of now,” he said.

However, the epidemiologist suggested for a broad-based epidemiological study to know the exact prevalence of Covid-19 in Kashmir.

“The government should consider taking at least 6000 samples all over the valley with various variables like pregnant women, aged, children, newborn, youths, labourers, health workers, other professions, high-risk areas, low-risk areas, contacts, travel history, no travel history, people with underline diseases, hale and hearty ones, etc. for a research study,” he said.

Dr Rouf Hussain Rather, a public health expert at red zone surveillance unit Divisional Control Room Srinagar and senior resident GMC- Srinagar believes that testing pregnant women of red zones was important to ensure their proper treatment.

“All the pregnant women from red zones need to be tested for Covid-19 so that unnecessary confusion is prevented during their delivery,” Hussain said.

Baramula district has so far tested highest 580 pregnant women for Covid-19, followed by Budgam 641, Anantnag 526 and Bandipora 496. Srinagar, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kupwara, and Shopian have taken samples of 314, 196, 138, 132, 88 and 50 pregnant women respectively.

However, the samples have been mostly collected from the red zone areas. Anantnag, which features on third in the number of tests for pregnant women, has the least red zone areas.

According to official figures, the district has ten designated red zones, the largest being Nowgam and its peripheral villages in Shangus Tehsil – Pushroo, Phulu, Sombran, Kootihar, Issu and Telwani with a population of more than 20,000 souls.

The other red zones, include Kharpora in Larnoo-Kokernag; Hillar Arama in Kokernag; Achwara-Kanelwan in Bijbehara; Padin Batpora in Sallar- Pahlagam; Khudipora-Kheram in Bijbehara and Khanday-Mohala and Radiant colony in Batengoo Anantnag; Check-I- Wangund in Qazigund; Kadipora locality in Anantnag town.