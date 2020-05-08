[Concern] | 'Normal' patients, attendants in hospitals test positive for covid19

In a major concern, many patients admitted at Kashmir’s tertiary care hospitals for illnesses other than coronavirus have tested positive for COVID19 taking the staff and other patients unawares.

Today, the Super Specialty Hospital, here authorities were forced to close down the cardiology ward and shift the admitted patients to another space which lacks the facilities of the cardiology ward.

On Thursday, two wards of the hospital – gastroenterology and plastic surgery were closed down. The hospital has also sealed neurology ward that was being used for cancer day care services. Dr Shabir Ahmed, medical superintendent of the hospital said the wards have been fumigated. “We hope to reopen them on Monday,” he said.

The measures had been necessitated by an increasing number of people stationed at the hospital premises testing positive.

Till date, ten people from the hospital have tested positive. These include two patients, two staffers and six patient attendants.

Dr Ahmed said the “issue” started when a patient admitted at the plastic surgery ward of the hospital, tested positive for COVID19 prior to her surgery. The patient had been moved to SSH from Bone and Joint Hospital through SMHS Hospital. “An attendant of another patient then tested positive and now we have ten,” he said. One attendant of a patient lost life to the viral illness on Wednesday evening.

This, however, is not the only hospital facing the brunt of “unexpected COVID19 cases”. On Thursday, six patients admitted at Bone and Joint Hospital, slated to undergo surgeries tested positive for the respiratory virus. A doctor working at the hospital said all the six patients were admitted in six different wards of the hospital. “Can we close down all wards now,” he worried.

At SKIMS, a patient from Anantnag reported to casualty of the hospital with “respiratory symptoms”. The patient, who is now battling for life, was admitted to emergency of the hospital, congested with patients and attendants. A COVID19 test revealed that the patient was suffering from viral illness but had by then spent ten hours in midst of “a sea of people” at the hospital.

Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent of the hospital said the hospital had traced the patients who were in close vicinity to the COVID19 positive case. “Their attendants are also being traced,” he said.

A senior doctor working in SKIMS said it was the lack of adherence to Standard Operating Protocol that Kashmir was “in the midst of a crisis in hospitals”. He questioned how a patient reached SKIMS from Anantnag with respiratory symptoms and no one filtered or flagged her. He said that administrations of red zone areas have been failing to ensure that patients reach the referral centers with proper documentation and exact history. “On the other hand,” he said, “hospitals are not able to institute social distancing.”

Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said it was important to enforce one attendant per patient. “We have these social gatherings of attendants in hospital corridors everywhere. This is dangerous and can start a chain reaction,” he said.

Dr Sohail Sultan, MS B&J Hospital, could not be contacted on his phone.