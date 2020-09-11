Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 12:08 AM

Concerns raised on 3G-4G ban: LG

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 12:08 AM
Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK
LG Manoj Sinha on Friday said that concerns have been raised on 3G-4G internet ban in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Concern on this (3G-4G internet ban) has been raised and the issue remains on my mind. We will inform you of it…..,” Sinha told journalists at a press conference here.

3G-4G internet remains suspended in J&K since August 5, 2019, when the government of India scrapped the special Constitutional status of J&K. Sinha also said that Jammu and Kashmir “is mostly in discussion due to wrong things” adding that “time has come to move ahead of that.”

