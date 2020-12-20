Conduct of DDC polls a milestone: LG

Stating that the voting percentage was much higher in the District Development Council (DDC) elections in comparison to Parliamentary elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today expressed his gratitude towards the State Election Authority, political parties, voters and security forces for conclusion of elections. He termed the DDC polls as a milestone in strengthening grassroots democracy under a three-tier system in J&K.

A day after the DDC elections were concluded in J&K, the Lt Governor addressed a press conference here.

The LG was accompanied by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary Information Department Rohit Kansal, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma and Director Information and Public Relations Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar.

He also expressed his happiness over the voting percentage.

“People have come out in large numbers despite all odds like harsh weather conditions in some areas. The voting percentage was much higher even from the last Parliamentary elections.”

“I thank and congratulate the people of J&K, especially the first-time voters, independent candidates and political parties for strengthening grassroots democracy and paving the way for progressive future of the Union Territory. Participating in the elections with such enthusiasm and zeal has made the election process a massive success,” the Lt Governor added.

He appreciated the enthusiasm among the first-time voters.

“I have fulfilled the promise of free and fair elections. Except for one or two incidents, the elections were conducted in free and fair manner”, the Lt Governor remarked.

“The available figures of the DDC elections show that women, youth, elderly persons, farmers, labourers, middle-class, professionals or businessmen, all have participated in the election process. Therefore, it has strengthened the belief of the people in the grassroots democracy for taking developmental activities to everyone.”

Regarding the 73rd and 74th amendments, he said,“We have done most of the work in the last three to four months to root out the weak points to strengthen Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies in J&K by establishing a three-tier system.”

He said that to implement a three-tier system in J&K, the DDC elections were held first time in the Union Territory and the polls have received overwhelming response from the people.

“I thank all political parties who expressed their faith in the Indian Constitution and they accepted the constitutional amendments and participated in the elections.”

He assured all support to the elected representatives and hoped that with the constitution of DDC Boards in coming days, the elected members would work for the development of their respective districts.

The Lt Governor also hoped that J&K will achieve new heights in development and implementation of welfare schemes which would reach every household.

The Lt Governor informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a health insurance scheme – SEHAT – for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir on December 26, 2020.

This scheme covers left-out 1 crore population in the Union Territory which could not be covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Under Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana, the eligible beneficiaries as per 2011 census were covered under health cover of Rs 5 lakhs and under PMJAY scheme, 30 lakh people are being covered in J&K. He said that J&K will be among the first in the country to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

“Golden cards will be distributed among the health scheme beneficiaries with the organisation of the programme across the Union Territory,” he added, while asserting that at least 16 lakhs registrations have been done so far. At the end, LG greeted the people of J&K on Christmas and New Year.