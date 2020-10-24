Cong skips meet again

For the second time in the last 10 days, J&K Congress, which is one of the signatories of Gupkar Declaration skipped the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration meeting on Saturday raising questions on the party’s stand on the newly formed group of political parties.

On October 15, the party skipped the first meeting of the Alliance when its President GA Mir cited “health reasons.” However, he had travelled to Doda district in Jammu the next day, raising questions on the support of Congress to the Alliance.

A Delhi-based Congress leader, said the statement regarding the tricolor by Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has “outraged the party which decided not to attend the alliance meeting today.”

“Whatever is going on and whatever statements have been made, how can a sane person who is a national attend such a meeting? The remarks are about the tricolor which can’t be taken lightly,” he said, wishing not to be named.

The leader said J&K Congress held a meeting regarding the party’s association with the Alliance, adding the issue will be “soon discussed by national leadership.”

While Mir did not answer repeated phone calls for his comments, a senior party leader said he (Mir) and his supporters stood by the statement issued by its Jammu-based chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.

“The tricolor is the symbol of honor for the country and reminds us of the sacrifices of crores of Indians to achieve freedom. Such statements (by Mehbooba) will defeat the democratic and constitutional struggle for achieving any just right. She should desist from making such outrageous utterances,” Sharma had said in the statement.