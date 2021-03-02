Congress infighting on streets

Infighting within J&K Congress has widened following a protest against Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu, which triggered a counter-protest in favour of the senior leader.

Jammu witnessed high-voltage drama after three-day visit of Ghulam Nabi Azad where two groups of Congress protested against each other, whereas the JKPCC Chief GA Mir reached Delhi to meet the High Command.

Amid simmering anger, a group of young Congress leaders led by DDC member from Surankote, Shahnawaz Choudhary, today burnt the effigy of Azad outside Press Club Jammu while shouting slogans against him.

However, this protest triggered a counter-protest by some Congress workers who held demonstrations in support of Azad at the same place.

Speaking to the Greater Kashmir, Shahnawaz Choudhary said they protested against the praises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Azad at a function in Jammu.

“J&K PCC welcomed Azad on his arrival to Jammu. However, he selectively organized a function of Gandhi Global Family in which photos of national leadership were missing. And the other day, he praised PM Modi. His praises for Modi were unfortunate since Congress is fighting against the BJP Government which has abrogated special status of J&K,” Shahnawaz said.

State Secretary, Youth Congress, Ankur Raina organized a counter-protest, supporting Azad.

Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the party had no prior information about any protest held against Azad. “Ghulam Nabi Azad is a senior leader and it is for the party High Command to take notice of anything which goes against the interest of the party.”

Sharma said: “On February 26 and February 27, Azad gave statements against the Modi Government and BJP. However, his praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the third day of his visit to Jammu has created some confusion and speculations among the leaders and workers.”

“The utterances of some of the senior party leaders who accompanied him were not in good faith and hurt the sentiments of party workers. But, we did not react to them officially,” he said.