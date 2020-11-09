Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
UBEER NAQUSHBANDI
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 12:50 AM

Congress to discuss whether to contest polls with PAGD

UBEER NAQUSHBANDI
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 12:50 AM
Representational Pic

Congress is holding an important meeting in Jammu to deliberate on the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls in J&K, party sources said on Monday.

The meeting holds key following the claim by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who is also chairman of Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) that Congress was going to fight the polls jointly with the amalgam of various political parties who have vouched to strive for pre-5 August 2019 status of J&K.

Trending News
File Pic

3 notices issued to J-K Bar Association on its constitution which terms Kashmir as disputed area

File Photo

J-K's COVID-19 tally reaches 99,352 with 460 new cases, death toll rises to 1,542

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

J&K, Ladakh likely to witness rains, snow from Friday: IMD

File Photo of Omar Abdullah: Mir Imran/GK

PAGD seeks early hearing of pleas before SC challenging abrogation of Article 370, says Omar Abdullah

The party’s in-charge of J&K affairs Rajni Patil, its J&K president GA Mir and other senior party leaders will hold the deliberations over the course of strategy to be followed for the upcoming polls.

“He (Mir) had met Farooq Abdullah at his residence. He told Farooq sahib that he will talk with the party leaders about possibilities for upcoming DDC polls. He was there to evolve a formula. However, Dr sahib chose to speak it publicly. We are going to discuss it all,” said a party source.

Another source in the party said the remarks made by Farooq Abdullah in public are “serious” considering the party’s stake at national level and the recent statements of PAGD members which can be used by certain elements to “coerce the party’s national interests.”

Latest News

PC seeks early hearing of cases on Article 370 before SC

Greater Kashmir

Anantnag town sans Master Plan

PIL seeks fair admission policy in private schools

Railways to electrify Kashmir rail line

“These things will be deliberated upon. We have to keep fighting for J&K interests, while keeping our national interest intact,” said a party source.

A senior leader of the party however didn’t rule out joining PAGD, saying elections are about “management”.

“There would be management and adjustment on seats. We have to keep the sentiments of J&K and rest of the country under consideration,” he added.

Related News