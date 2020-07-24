Construction workers to be registered, covered under welfare schemes

The Administrative Council which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu approved Labour & Employment Department’s Mission Mode Project (MMP) for registration of Building & Other Construction (BOC) Workers. The registration process will be completed by 31st October, 2020.

“The Mission Mode Project eases out the registration process by doing away with the physical presence of workers for registration and renewals by using latest technology for online registration through web portal / mobile app, call centre, toll free helpline numbers and help desks,” an official statement said.

“Consequent upon registration/renewal, the benefits under the Building & Other Construction Workers, Act, 1996 will be extended to the workers in terms of universal social security and welfare schemes by optimally utilizing cess fund. MMP will also include profiling of all workers who returned to Jammu & Kashmir during the lockdown, for skill mapping to ensure their gainful employment through local jobs,” the statement said.

The registration under MMP will be carried out by Assistant Labour Commissioners under the supervision of District Development Commissioners of concerned districts who have been appointed as District Nodal Officers for the purpose.

9654 kanals transferred to Industries Dept:

The Administrative Council also approved transfer of State land measuring 9654 Kanal 01 Marla in favour of Industries and Commerce Department for establishing Industrial Estates at 37 identified locations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Consequently, the identified areas where the new Industrial Estates are being proposed to be established, will witness a boost in the local economy, generation of employment opportunities and overall development of the area,” an official statement said. AC reviews progress of Ujh and Shahpur Kandi Multipurpose Projects:

The Administrative Council reviewed the progress of two prestigious multipurpose projects – Ujh and Shahpur Kandi Dam.

While reviewing the progress on Rs 9167.00 crore Ujh Multipurpose Project, it was mentioned that several mandatory clearances from various agencies have been obtained including Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, Public Works Department, Power Development Department, Irrigation & Flood Control Department, Geology & Mining Department, Jal Shakti Department, Tourism Department and Fisheries Department. Besides, the Central Wildlife Board has also accorded clearance to the project.

The Administrative Council directed the Jal Shakti Department to pursue obtaining of pending clearances viz, Forest Clearance, Environment Impact Assessment, Defence Clearance and Clearance from Ministry of Tribal Affairs by 31st August, 2020.

Regarding the progress on Shahpur Kandi Dam Project, it was directed that the department will ensure completion of land acquisition process in addition to obtaining forest clearance by 31st August, 2020. It was also decided that the coordination issues between all the stakeholders viz, Governments of India-Punjab-J&K, be timely resolved through regular meetings of the Tripartite Monitoring Team.