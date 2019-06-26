Continue strict action against miscreants, ensure smooth yatra: Home Minister to security forces

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday directed the heads of various security agencies to continue their “strict action against miscreants” and to ensure a violence-free Amarnath yatra that begins on July 1.

Shah arrived on a two-day maiden visit to Kashmir along with Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Special Secretary Internal Security (Ministry of Home Affairs) AP Maheswari and Additional Secretary (MHA) Gyanesh Kumar.

He chaired two meetings at the SKICC. He was briefed about security preparations for the yatra, counter insurgency operations and overall law and order situation in Kashmir at the security meeting.

After the security meeting, he reviewed developmental schemes, including the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

Addressing the media after the meetings, Maheswari said Shah directed all security agencies to stay alert and take all preventive steps to ensure a violence-free yatra.

Also Read | Amit Shah reviews J&K situation as GoI mulls to set up delimitation commission

“He (Shah) said there should be no laxity. Strict enforcement of the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) should be ensured and senior officers should personally supervise the arrangements,” Maheswari said.

He said Shah told the meeting that security forces should ensure optimum use of latest technologies and gadgets not only for security of the yatra but also to facilitate movement of the devotees and tourists.

“He (Home Minister) specifically drew attention of the security forces towards anti-sabotage as well as anti-subversion drills and the access control procedures. In this context, he firmly underscored the need for prompt response of security forces towards counter IED measures,” Maheswari said.

He said Shah stressed on the importance of the SoP for yatra and timely convoy movement in particular.

“The Home Minister also stated that after the cut-off timings, barricades should be erected at suitable locations and no differentiation should be made between yatris and tourists. He stated that barricades be used at all lateral entry points during convoy movement and all lateral points should be manned round the clock,” Maheswari said.

He said that Shah advised all security forces and various agencies to continue taking “strict action against miscreants”.

Also Read | Rajnath for making peace a permanent feature in J&K

“The Home Minister reiterated the need to cover all sensitive and vulnerable places including possible points of infiltration throughout the state in order to obviate any type of risk to yatra,” Maheswari said.

“While laying emphasis on essential facilities for those deputed on the arrangements of yatra, he underscored the need for all duty personnel to ensure proper conduct. He stressed that daily feedback of any shortcomings be taken and real-time rectifications be made.” Maheswari added.

Maheswari said that there should be no complacency on part of security forces or duty staff at any point of time during the entire yatra period and best possible facilities should be provided at the base camps.

Besides Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Chief Secretary (J&K) BVR Subramanyam, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, heads of various security agencies, J&K Home secretary Shaleen Kabra and other officers were present at the meeting.

REVIEW OF DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Briefing the media persons about the review taken by the Union Home Minister about developmental projects, Additional Secretary (MHA) Gyanesh Kumar said the meeting focussed on accelerating development, building infrastructure, inclusive growth for all communities and employment generation schemes for youth.

Also Read | Amit Shah arriving today for 2-day visit

“The Home Minister asked the state government to ensure that the poorest people should get benefits of governance in all spheres. He also issued various directions, which include strict adherence to the State Public Service Delivery Act,” Kumar told reporters.

“The Home Minister stressed that more services should be brought under the ambit of PSDA. He also stated that Anti-Corruption Bureau must investigate rampant corruption and fast-track its investigations on priority.”

Kumar said that the Home Minister also mentioned that the state officers should be fully sensitive towards balanced development of all three regions of the state—Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

“The Home Minister also mentioned that the officers of the state government should adopt inclusive approach for all communities and no community should feel neglected, be it border residents, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe or any other category like socially and educationally backward classes or economically backward classes,” Kumar said.

He said that the Home Minister also stated that public hearing programs should be supervised by Advisors to the Governor and grievances received should be addressed in a time-bound manner.

“The Home Minister stressed that grievances of the poor should be disposed of in all districts and villages. The Home Minister stressed that the benefits should reach the last man in the line,” Kumar said.

Also Read | Home Secretary reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

He said Shah also reviewed the major flagship programs of the central government, such as pensions for widows and old-age people, Prime Minister’s Koshal Vikas Yojna, Himayat for youth, Ayushman Bharat, Swach Bharat, Smart City Mission and other schemes.

“The Home Minister directed that he would like to review all these programs during his next visit and assess the improvements made. He also reviewed the PM’s Development Package of Rs 80000 crore. About 82 per cent of funds under the package stand sanctioned for the 60 projects that include two AIIMS, Ring Roads, IIM, widening of national highways and power projects,” Kumar said.

He said that the Home Minister stated that he will be reviewing these schemes regularly.