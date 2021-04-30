Contractual NHM staff to get loyalty bonus

The government sanctioned experience/loyalty bonus to contractual staff hired under National Health Mission (NHM) for 2020-21.

As per the order issued in this regard, sanction has been accorded for 10 per cent experience/loyalty bonus to the contractual employees as have completed minimum three years of service under NHM. “Moreover, the employees who have already drawn the experience/loyalty bonus for three years and are completing five years of service during 2020-21, will be entitled to the deferential percentage (i.e. 15-10) of 5 per cent of experience/ loyalty bonus,” it said.

Choudhary Mohammed Yasin, Mission Director NHM, J&K has thanked Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education Department, for according formal approval to the release of experience/loyalty bonus.

Yasin, as per an official handout, said that the bonus will be drawn as arrears by all the DDOs which will be the part of monthly remuneration of NHM employees. He said the base remuneration for the financial year 2020-21 would now include the base salary as on March 31, 2020 plus annual increment and experience/loyalty bonus based on the services of the employee.

He said that in these unprecedented and challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, “Covid Warriors” of Health and Medical Education Department including NHM employees have risen to the challenge and are effectively and selflessly providing holistic health care services to counter the spread of the Corona virus and treat the infected, the statement said.