Cooperate with Delimitation Commission if you want early polls: LG to politicians

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today said that the politicians who want early elections in J&K should cooperate with the Delimitation Commission so that the exercise could be completed at the earliest.

“Those politicians who want early elections in J&K are requested to cooperate with the Delimitation Commission instead of taking excuses,” the Lt Governor told journalists in response to a question that politicians of different political parties have been demanding early assembly elections in J&K.

He spoke to the media after inaugurating Horti-Expo 2021 (divisional level event) at Gulshan Ground, Jammu.

On a question that National Conference MPs have boycotted the Delimitation Commission, the LG replied: “They should re-think if they want early elections. The Commission’s work must end, for which they have to cooperate.”

“India has constitutional institutions so the decision to hold elections would be taken by the Election Commission of India. Once the Delimitation Commission ends the process, the Commission would definitely hold elections,” he responded.

Reacting to the demand by National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah to hold dialogue with Pakistan to resolve the issue, the Lt Governor said: “I should not react to the statement of anyone since the Ministry of External Affairs looks after such things and India is capable of resolving issues herself.”

Condemning the killing of two policemen in a militant attack at Baghat, Srinagar, the Lt Governor said that the attackers on a dabha owner at Srinagar have been arrested and the security forces have also cracked the network of militants.

“Militancy will not be allowed to flourish,” he added in reference to two major attacks carried out by the militants in Srinagar.

DELIMITATION Commission TERM LIKELY TO BE EXTENDED:

The Delimitation Commission for J&K was constituted on March 6, 2020, for fresh delimitation of 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. It is headed by Justice (retired) Ranjana Parkash Desai.

The Commission will complete one year in March. However, it is yet to visit J&K though the Commission held its first meeting in Delhi on February 18, 2021, which was boycotted by the National Conference MPs – Dr Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi and Mohammed Akbar Lone.

“The term of the Commission is likely to be extended by several months. Following the extension, the Commission members will visit J&K in the coming month.”

The Commission will also invite suggestions on delimitation and reservation of assembly constituencies of the Union Territory from the recognized political parties, according to the officials.