Cop abducted by militants rescued: Police

The security forces Sunday evening rescued a policeman who was abducted by militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A police official said that militants appeared in Thairan village and abducted a policeman identified as Shakeel Ahmad.

The security forces immediately rushed to the spot, carried searches and rescued the cop within fifteen minutes of his abduction,” he said.

The police official said a brief exchange of fire also took place. “Reinforcement has been rushed in and the area cordoned off to trace the militants,” he said.