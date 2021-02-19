Cop killed, another injured in Budgam encounter; militants flee

A Special Police Officer was killed and another policeman injured during an encounter in Budgam district of central Kashmir Friday, the militants managed their escape.

The encounter took place in Beerwah area of Budgam after columns of police, army and paramilitary CRPF cordoned the area.

“The cordon was established last night,” a senior police officer told the Greater Kashmir. He said that as searches were started, at least two militants hiding in a house fired at the forces.

Two police personnel – Muhammad Altaf (SPO) and SgCt Manzoor Ahmad – received gunshot injuries.

“However, Altaf succumbed to his injuries while another injured police personnel has been shifted to hospital,” he said.

The officer said that there was a lull after the initial gunfight. Subsequently, he said, searches were launched but no contact with the militants was re-established, suggesting that they have fled away.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, told reporters while the militants have managed to escape in injured condition, their blood trace has been followed to another village some two kilometers away from the encounter site. “The area has been cordoned off,” he added.