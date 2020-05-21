Cop killed, another injured in Pulwama attack

One policeman was killed and another injured in a militant attack in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

The attack took place at Khar Kadal in Prichoo locality of Pulwama town.

A police official said the militants fired upon a joint naka party of CRPF and police injuring two personnel.

Both of them were rushed to district hospital Pulwama where the doctors declared one of them as brought dead.

He was identified as Anoop Singh of IRP 10 battalion, from Shadimarg, Pulwama.

The injured was referred to Srinagar in a critical condition. He has been identified as Muhammad Ibrahim.

A health officer at district hospital confirmed that one of the two cops was brought dead while as other has bullet injury in abdomin and leg and he was referred to Srinagar after initial treatment.

Soon after the attack, more contingents of army, CRPF and police personnel rushed to the spot.

A police officer in the district said that the attackers escaped from the spot after firing upon the party. “The whole surrounding area has been cordoned off and search operation has been launched,” he said.