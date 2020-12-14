Cop killed in Srinagar militant attack

A policeman of the security wing of J&K Police was killed on Monday in a hit and run attack by militants at the residence of a Peoples Democratic Party worker.

Police sources said that two militants fired at the residence of PDP worker Haji Pervez Ahmad Bhat at Asthan Mohalla Natipora area of Srinagar on Monday morning.

In the firing, they said, selection grade constable Manzoor Ahmad, 11th battalion security wing, the Personal Security Officer of Pervez was grievously injured. Police sources said Manzoor, a resident of Budgam district, received bullets in abdomen. He was shifted to hospital, however he succumbed to his injuries.

Pervez escaped the attack unhurt.

The PDP worker said that the militants armed with AK 47 rifles came to his residence. “As soon as the militants pulled out their weapons from their pherans, the PSO opened fire,” he told reporters at his residence soon after the attack. “My PSO was injured in the firing by the militants. My security has been downgraded,” he said.

The incident created panic in the area and people left for safer places. The security forces carried out a cordon and search operation in the area, however nobody was arrested.

After the shootout security was beefed up in several areas of Srinagar and more security personnel were deployed in the areas around the city centre. Extra nakas were erected on the roads to monitor movement.

Reports said joint contingents were carrying out random checking of vehicles and frisking of people was being done.

This was the fourth militant attack in Srinagar during the last 18 days.

On November 26, two soldiers were killed in the HMT area on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

On December 6, in a hit and run militant attack a policeman and a civilian were injured in Sazgaripora area of Hawal in old Srinagar.

On December 11, militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp in Noorbagh area of Srinagar, however there was no loss of life.

“Investigations are in progress and the officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of militant related incidents,” a senior police officer told the Greater Kashmir.