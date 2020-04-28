Cops probing killing of police officer's son in Kulgam encounter

The investigation into Kulgam encounter in which militants managed to escape and, as per police, an alleged ‘militant associate’ was killed are going on, even as the family of the killed youth has demanded impartial probe into the incident. The killed youth is the son of a middle-rung police officer and brother of an army engineer.

Police on Monday said they had found one body of an ‘associate of militants’ from the site of encounter in Kulgam and were searching for militants who were injured in the gunbattle. The encounter took place on Sunday evening.

“We are investigating,” SSP Kulgam, Gurinderpal Singh, told the Greater Kashmir. “We can’t share anything more as things are matter of investigation and linked to operations.”

On Sunday evening police had said that four militants were killed in the encounter. However on Monday morning body of a local youth was recovered from encounter site, who police said was a ‘militant associate.’

Police had said when search started in the morning, body of an unknown militant associate along with a pistol and a grenade was recovered. Besides six SIM cards were also recovered from his pocket, police added.

The youth, Aaqib Lone, according to his family was an engineering student and his brother is an engineer with Army in Jammu division. The family is not ready to buy the police version, demanding impartial probe into the killing.

His father, who is a middle rung police officer posted in Srinagar, said that his son was not involved in militancy. “He was at home and left for barber shop with a friend,” his father Mushtaq Ahmad Lone told Greater Kashmir.

He said Aqib was studying in New Delhi and returned to valley in last week of January. “I am not ready to buy version of police about my son,” he said. “All I want is there should be impartial probe into the matter.” SSP Kulgam Gurinderpal Singh said that if the family did not believe the police version they can go to court. “It was an encounter in which an Army captain was injured,” he said.