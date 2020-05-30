Core Group meets to review 'anticipated security challenges'

In the backdrop of the prevailing situation in Jammu & Kashmir, the General Officer Commanding Chinar Corps, Lt Gen BS Raju, and Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, co-chaired a meeting of the Core Group consisting of top officials of Civil Administration, Intelligence Agencies and Security Forces at Srinagar on Saturday, a Defence spokesman said.

“The meeting was to review the security situation and ensure readiness to meet anticipated security challenges,” the spokesman said.

“The core group focussed on the need for high level of synergy amongst all the agencies in addressing the security concerns of Kashmir. Intelligence inputs indicate that Pakistan had intensified its efforts at increasing infiltration and Ceasefire Violations across the Line of Control. There is also an effort to calibrate increase in militant actions in the hinterland. Pakistan and its proxies are also active on social media to launch disinformation campaign in J&K.

“The core group discussed the plans to ensure a robust counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control, counter militancy grid in the hinterland and recent successes in anti-militancy operations. The intelligence inputs indicate efforts by anti-nationals and Pakistan proxies to calibrate increase in violence in the Jammu and Kashmir. Recent successes including killing of militant tanzeems leaders and prevention of large scale IED attacks have blunted such efforts. The support of the Kashmir people has been critical in the success of the security forces. The core group discussed the need for continued intelligence based anti-militancy operations with a humane touch. In order to address the complete eco-system of militant organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, the anti-militancy operations are being supported by efforts to identify and arrest over ground workers who sustain these organisations.”

“The Divisional Commissioner brought out the focus of the administration to tackle cultivation and trafficking of drugs in the valley, and also the focussed efforts to address the COVID 19 challenge facing the nation.

“In the end, the senior commanders expressed satisfaction at the successful handling of the security situation and asked for continued efforts to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Defence spokesman said.