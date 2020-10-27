Core Group reviews security situation in Kashmir

In the backdrop of the prevailing situation in Jammu & Kashmir, the General Officer Commanding Chinar Corps, Lt Gen BS Raju, and Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, co-chaired a meeting of the Core Group consisting of top officials of Civil Administration, Intelligence Agencies, Security Forces and Divisional Commissioner at Srinagar.

“The Core Group reviewed the security situation in Kashmir. The meeting also reviewed the security requirements during the upcoming Panchayat elections and to discuss the winter security strategy,” a Defence spokesman said.

“Officials shared that reports indicate that the launch pads in PaK continue to be full and Pakistan establishment is keen to push in infiltrators before the onset

of winters and closing of the passes due to snow. The officials expressed satisfaction at the efforts so far along the line of control to prevent infiltration, robust security grid along with technical surveillance has considerably lowered infiltration in current year. The officials discussed modalities of continued conduct of operations to prevent infiltration of weapons, narcotics and money in the region. The forces are gearing up to meet the challenges during the change into winter posture,” the spokesman said.

“Review of security indicators show that violence level has dropped in last few months. Intelligence inputs indicate desperation in Pakistani establishment and separatists to generate violence and civil casualties in the valley. The core group discussed the need for continued intelligence based anti-terror operations with a humane touch. To address the complete eco-system of militant organisations, the efforts to identify and arrest over ground workers who sustain the militant organisations will continue with vigour.

“The Pakistan supported anti-national element is keen to disrupt normal life of the awaam and interfere with restart of political activities. It was decided to carry out extensive area domination and counter-militancy operations to deny any opportunity to the militants for creating violence, till onset of winters and the conduct of local body polls.

“It was also decided to enhance steps to prevent local youth from joining militant tanzeems including proactive steps in consultation with families of vulnerable youth, and identification and arrest of instigators. Special emphasis was laid down to continue the operations in a manner to give options of surrender to the local youth. Officials opined that the role of civil society was considered important for this effort to succeed.

“The officials deliberated on the propaganda effort by Pakistan and their antagonistic information warfare tactics. Sadly, these efforts include propaganda to legitimize killing of Kashmiri civilians by the terrorists. The use of social media to spread disinformation is widespread and needs to be countered proactively. It was opined to continue with a multipronged effort by all agencies to counter these adverse social media propagandas by proactively sharing facts and truth.

“The core group also discussed the success of efforts aimed at youth and awaam engagement, Kashmir has a vibrant youth community with lot of enthusiasm for sports and cultural activities. The images from the events in different part of the valley are heartening and indicate desire for peace. “The Corps Commander and the DGP expressed happiness on the synchronization of actions amongst various intelligence agencies. In the end, the senior commanders expressed satisfaction at the successful handling of the security situation and asked for continued efforts to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Defence spokesman said.