Core Group reviews security situation in Kashmir

In the backdrop of the prevailing situation in Jammu & Kashmir, the General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps, Lt Gen BS Raju and Director General of Police Jammu & Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, co-chaired a meeting of the Core Group consisting of top officials of Civil Administration, Intelligence Agencies, Security Forces and Divisional Commissioner at Srinagar.

The meeting was aimed to review the security situation and ensure readiness to meet anticipated security challenges.

The Core Group reviewed the security situation in Kashmir and the progress on handling the COVID challenges facing the UT. Special emphasis was laid on ensuring extensive security on the occasion of the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 including discussions on administrative measures, a defence spokesman in a statement here said.

The meeting also discussed the “recent increased infiltration attempts and the ceasefire violations on the LoC.”

Defence officials shared that the surveillance grid and counter infiltration grid in sensitive areas have been reinforced, which has led to early detection and foiling of infiltration attempts in last few weeks, the statement said.

It said that reports indicated that the launch pads in PaK are full and Pakistan establishment is keen to push in infiltrators in next few weeks. “The forces are ready for any border misadventure in form of BAT actions or actions to support infiltration.”

The core group discussed the need for continued intelligence based anti-militancy operations with a humane touch. To address the complete eco-system of militant organisations, it said, the efforts to identify and arrest over ground workers will continue with vigour.

“Review of security indicators show that violence level has dropped in last one year. Intelligence inputs indicate desperation in Pakistani establishment and separatists to generate violence and civil casualties in the valley,” it said.

The statement said the security forces have to be wary of attacks on political workers, soldiers on leave, IED attacks and attacks on isolated posts or patrols. “Concurrently law and order including COVID restrictions need to be enforced for safety of the common man.”

The officials also discussed local recruitment which though lower than last year had “seen a spurt in last few weeks”.

It was decided to enhance steps to prevent local youth from joining militant organisations. “Steps would include proactive steps in consultation with families of vulnerable youth, and identification and arrest of instigators,” it said.

The officials deliberated on the propaganda effort by Pakistan. The officials cautioned against the efforts to instigate violence in the UT. “All efforts to instigate violence by the anti-national elements have to be proactively handled by good surveillance and policing action,” it said.

The Divisional Commissioner brought out the efforts of the administration to meet the COVID challenges. He also informed the gathering of the efforts to speed up developmental activities in last few months which has resulted in completion of 14000 projects which were languishing for 3 to 5 Years.

He said that the maximum projects approved under PMDP in 2015 have started. “Agricultural and rural economic activity is seeing revival, however tourism industry has been impacted by the security challenge and COVID 19 in 2020.”

The Div Com shared that ‘back to villages’ program has started showing results with empowerment of local elected representatives.

Expressing happiness on the synchronization of actions amongst various intelligence agencies, the Corps Commander and DGP also lauded the coordination amongst different security agencies.

In the end, the senior commanders expressed satisfaction at the successful handling of the security situation and asked for continued efforts to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir.