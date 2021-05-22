Corona curfew extended till May 31

As the unrelenting Coronavirus has wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has decided to extend lockdown in all 20 districts till May 31.

The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in a tweet said: “Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 districts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 24/5/21, is extended further till 7 am on Monday, 31/5/21.”

“Curfew will be strict except for a few essential services,” the tweet reads further, adding, “DCs being given limited flexibility to ensure economic activities do not suffer.”

Earlier, corona curfew was imposed in all 20 districts of J&K till May 24.

As per the official order, the gathering permissible for marriages is reduced to 25 from 50, while essential and emergency services have been exempted from the restrictions. Police and paramilitary forces have put checkpoints on roads in all districts of the UT to curb the unnecessary movement of people. On April 27, J&K administration announced an 84-hour long lockdown in 11 districts of the Union Territory starting from Thursday evening, April 29, 7 pm till Monday morning, 7 am.

A day after announcing 84-hour lockdown in 11 districts, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced Corona curfew in the remaining nine districts of Union Territory from Friday evening to Monday morning.

Officials informed that the decision to extend Corona curfew in all districts was taken after assessing the situation.

J&K has witnessed an increase of 1500 percent in active positive cases since April 1. The number of positive cases for the first time has gone above 51,000.

Apart from that, the fatality rate has also increased. In the last two days alone, J&K reported over 110 deaths.

The doctors have been stressing upon the government to impose lockdown in order to control the upsurge of infection cases.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir which once was over 98 percent has now reduced to 76 percent amid a spike in the cases on a daily basis.