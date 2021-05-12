Corona curfew to continue on Eid: Police

In view of surge in COVID-19 deaths and cases, authorities have decided to impose complete restrictions on Eid day. The situation will be reviewed on Sunday.

“COVID is taking a heavy toll and is resurging with each passing day,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told the Greater Kashmir. “There will be complete restrictions on Eid day across Kashmir.”

“On 16 May (Sunday) evening we will hold a review meeting about restrictions,” he said, adding that people must understand the essence of restrictions. “We are doing this for the safety of people.”

The Kashmir police chief said he chaired a meeting regarding corona curfew. “I directed officers to ensure hassle free movement of vehicles of healthcare workers and treat them at par with ambulances,” he said, adding that a special helpline for doctors and healthcare workers was established earlier on zonal level. “I directed the officers to establish a special helpline on similar pattern at district levels so as to avoid any hindrance in the passage of healthcare workers.”