Corona restrictions complete 11th day

The corona lockdown in Kashmir completed its 11th day on Sunday with strict restrictions.

Majority of the people remained confined to their homes even as streets continued to wear a deserted look while shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic was off the roads. In Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir security forces have closed the majority of the roads with barbed wires and barricades to stop the movement of people.

The administration is allowing grocery shops, milk and dairy product shops, fruit and vegetable mandi, bakery and meat shops to function between 0900 hrs and 1800 hrs during the lockdown. Chemist shops, LPG/petrol pumps, ATM, media, FCI, e-Commerce, construction activities, Covid-19 vaccination, inter-state movement are also allowed during the lockdown. But, reports coming from many parts of the city alleged that grocery, milk, vegetable and fruit shops were allowed to function only in the morning hours.

All the roads and market places, including Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of the summer capital, remained sealed to prevent movement of people. Shops and businesses were closed while all the roads were deserted as traffic and people were off the roads in downtown, civil lines, uptown in Srinagar. But, people with emergency or associated with essential services, including doctors and paramedics, were allowed to move on the roads after proper verification at various nakas established by the security forces.