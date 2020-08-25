Couple among 3 die in a cave due to landslide

Three members of a nomad family including a young couple lost their lives when a landslide hit a cave in which they had taken shelter due to rains in Reasi district.

The deceased have been identified as Khalil Ahmed, 22, his wife Ruksana Begam (19), and Mohammed Aslam, (25), son of Mohammed Rafiq, of Dunga Ladh.

SSP Rajouri, Rashmi Wazir told Greater Kashmir that “It was a natural cave, in which they had taken shelter along with their cattle which collapsed due to landslides triggered by heavy rains.”

The SSP said that the incident took place at Akhourh-Shadol area of Gulabgah. The police along with the locals started a rescue operation and retrieved all three bodies from the cave which has been damaged completely.