UPDATED: April 21, 2021, 12:49 AM

Court denies bail to former JKB Chairman

An Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of former J&K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmad Nengroo in a pan-India tender case.

After hearing special public prosecutors Ghulam Jeelani, Riaz Ahmad, and defence counsel, the special anti-corruption judge, CL Bavoria said, “Any concession of bail in favour of petitioner shall not be taken in good taste by every individual of the society.”

“In the present case no special case for bail is made out in pleadings of application,” it added.

“I am of the considerate view that the petitioner has failed to make out a prima facie case to derive concession of bail in his favour at this stage. The bail application as such is rejected,” the court said.

