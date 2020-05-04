Court orders inquiry into death of 2 pregnant women in Anantnag

A court here has asked the police to inquire and ascertain the cause of the death of two pregnant women in Anantnag hospitals. It also directed the police to probe the ferrying of the body of a woman by her family in a trolley.

The district administration already has ordered an inquiry into the incident to be conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner Anantnag.

“In order to find out the cause of the death of this pregnant woman (yesterday) and the one who died earlier after giving birth to stillborn twins, I direct Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Anantnag to hold an inquiry into the matter,” reads an order issued by principal district session judge Anantnag Parvez Hussain Kachroo.

The court held that the women died apparently for want of proper medical treatment. “The SSP Anantnag shall either held an inquiry by himself or by any other officer but not below the rank of SP,” reads the order passed by the PDJ who is also the chairman of district legal service authority (DLSA).

The court said the inquiry should be completed with 15 days and a report submitted to it. “If the inquiry report finds that it is a case of medical negligence, then those responsible for it must be bought to book. The action under the law may be initiated against any delinquent official,” the court said.

It also asked the SSP to submit periodical report to DLSA.

The 30-year pregnant woman, Shakeela wife of Zahoor Ahmad from Salia village died allegedly due to delay in treatment at SDH Seer. She was declared bought dead at Maternity and child care hospital (MCCH) Anantnag.

The family fearing that samples of the deceased woman may be taken for testing for covid-19 and body kept in mortuary took the body out from the hospital.

A video also went viral on social media wherein wailing family was seen ferrying her body on a trolley in the streets of the town.

The court, however, observed the pregnant lady was not admitted in the hospital after being referred to it and was allowed to die by the authorities without showing any compassion and without discharging duties which have been enjoined upon them by “the noble medical profession.”

The court said the video that has gone viral on social media clearly shows that the body is being ferried on a trolley or a cart.

“The incident has evoked social resentment, people are insecure and demand justice. It needs an immediate investigation and the officials responsible for carelessness need to be booked,” the court said.

Earlier, last week in a separate case, a 35-year-old woman from Kharpora-Larnoo village in Kokernag, a designated red zone died in the hospital after delivering stillborn twin.

She was admitted in the general ward of the hospital where she came in contact with patients, attendants, doctors and paramedics.

Her body was handed over to the family for the last rites. A day after her test returned positive for corona-virus.

The contact tracing was done and the medics, paramedics, and those who did her last ablution were put to quarantine later.

The court has taken serious note of this case also. “Despite the fact that the samples were taken the dead body was handed over to legal heirs without waiting for the test reports,” the court said.

It said by the time her samples came positive, the deceased was buried.

“In this period her body came in contact with her relatives, neighbours, the medical staff, and even the ambulance driver who ferried her,” the court observed.

The court has taken suo-moto cognizance of the video. Munsif Judge and DLSA Secretary Rafia Hassan Khaki had earlier written to the chairman about the alleged mismanaging of medical emergencies in the district.

Senior lawyer, Advocate Syed Wasiq had also, come up with representation.

Meanwhile, in a separate order, the court directed Deputy Commissioner Anantnag to hold a departmental inquiry in these two deaths.