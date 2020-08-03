Courts in red zones to continue virtual hearings till August 15

The courts in J&K will continue to hear cases through virtual mode till 15 August due to coronavirus.

As per an order issued by J&K High Court on Monday, the HC and the subordinate courts located in red zones shall continue to hear the cases through virtual mode till August 15 only.

As per the order, “the judges are required to hear the matters from the residences or office chambers (while) the advocates are to cause appearance through virtual mode from their residences or offices.”

The staff on duty have been asked to take necessary precautions, maintain social distancing and adhere to all the government SOPs.

The presiding officers of the courts located in any “red zone” have been asked to prepare roster of the staff in a manner ensuring not more than fifty percent attendance on each working day.

Soon after this order, Srinagar and Anantnag district courts issued orders for continuity of hearings through virtual mode till 15 August.

An order issued by Srinagar district court in this regard asked the presiding officers that they shall hear the matters from their official residences or office chambers. “. . . the fresh urgent matters including civil, criminal, bail, remand, maintenance cases, and matters falling under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, shall be taken up through virtual mode only by the presiding officers from their official residences or office chambers.

“In criminal matters, the concerned prosecuting officer shall forward the orders passed by criminal courts to all concerned, through virtual mode.”

The court nominated Haq Nawaz Zargar, 4th Additional Sessions Judge, Srinagar as Nodal Officer to take care of any Judicial Officers or members of staff found to be in any distress, need or difficulty of any kind and requires assistance.

As per order, Adnan Sayeed, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar, shall be contacted for free and competent legal services on cell number 9419167570 and email ID adnansayeed2512@gmail.com.