Courts to function via virtual mode till November 30

Jammu and Kashmir High Court today ordered that courts will continue to function through virtual mode till November 30.

In an order, Registrar General J&K High Court, Jawad Ahmed, said: “After taking feedback with regard to the prevailing situation due to the spread of COVID-19 infection and also the latest Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and guidelines of the Government in vogue and by virtue of the Full Court Resolution dated 31-05-2020, the High Court Order Number 456/GS dated 12-10-2020 is extended upto 30th November, 2020.”

“It is further directed that the staff members of both High Court and Subordinate Courts shall mark their biometric attendance through facial recognition mode instead of any other mode from November 3, 2020.”

“In addition to virtual hearing, the matters may also be taken up for physical hearing where the learned counsel for both the parties give their consent for such physical hearing,” reads order number 456/GS of 12.10-2020 of J&K High Court.