Srinagar,
May 28, 2021

Covaxin dose recipients asked to register for 2nd jab

Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 28, 2021, 12:39 AM
The government has asked the general public whosoever has taken the first dose of Covaxin outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and are due for second dose, to register themselves for the same at their respective Deputy Chief Medical Officer’s office within next three days.

A handout issued here today by the Directorate General of Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization said that such persons have been asked to come along with their first provisional certificate (downloaded) of their vaccination done outside the UT.

