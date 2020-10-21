COVID 19 | 5 deaths, 624 positives in J&K

With the recovery rate higher than the growth rate of COVID19 cases, J&K has an increasing percentage of recovered cases that nears 90 percent now. However, casualties continue to be a concern although their number has fallen drastically over the past two weeks, official data reveals.

In October, 23220 patients of COVID19 have recovered in J&K. In comparison, the number of new cases confirmed has been 14152, nearly 60 percent lower. The percentage of patients recovered, out of the total confirmed has reached 89.4, as per official statistics. The growing recovery rate is a reflection of the slow rise in new cases, health officials said.

However, although the number has fallen, COVID19 continues to claim lives in the UT. In October, official data states, 221 people have lost life due to the respiratory virus. Today, five people were reported to have died due to the illness. These included four from Kashmir division.

Among the deceased was a 48 year old woman from Sopore Baramulla. She was admitted at SKIMS Soura three days ago with acute breathlessness, a doctor said. He said the patient was known to have a heart disease but had also developed COVID19 pneumonia, due to which she required oxygen support. She however could not make it and passed away Wednesday morning, he said.

The other casualties were a 63 year old male from HMT Srinagar admitted at SKIMS Soura, a 70 year old female from Pampore Pulwama admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital and an 85 year old female from Ram Bagh Srinagar admitted at SMHS Hospital.

One death was reported from Jammu division today. The death toll attributed to SARS-CoV2 infection reached 1402 today.

Meanwhile, 624 people tested positive for COVID19. The plotting of the daily new cases has been drawing a nearly flat line since 05 October, barring occasional spike or dip. Health officials have attributed these sparse variations to the change in testing numbers on some days, such as Sundays.

396 of the fresh cases were from Kashmir division. Of these, a health official said, 37 samples had been taken from various defence establishments, 107 had been taken randomly, 75 were contacts of known positive cases, 11 were service providers and 4 were healthcare workers. 12 travelers tested positive in Kashmir today, official bulletin on COVID19 said.

Symptomatic cases confirmed to have been infected today were 140, nearly, one-third of the total cases.

The district-wise tally of cases on Wednesday was: Srinagar 176, Budgam 29, Baramulla 63, Pulwama 14, Kupwara 37, Anantnag 21, Bandipora 15, Ganderbal 18, Kulgam 16 and Shopian 7.

In Jammu division, of the 228 cases reported today, 112 were from district Jammu. The remaining cases were evenly distributed among the districts, Kishtawar having slightly higher (38) cases.