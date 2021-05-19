COVID-19 | 62 deaths, 3969 new cases

There is no let up in Covid deaths as 62 more fatalities were reported in Jammu and Kashmir while 3969 persons tested positive in the last 24 hours.

In three days, 206 Covid-19 patients have succumbed in J&K, taking the tally of deaths to 3355.

On Wednesday, out of 62 deaths, 39 were reported from Jammu division and 23 from Kashmir division.

The highest number of deaths was recorded from Government Medical College Jammu where 17 patients succumbed. Two persons died in AKG Kathua, 01 in GMC Rajouri, 01 in CH Udhampur, 04 in GMC Kathua, 03 in GH Gandhi Nagar Jmu, 01 in ASCOMS Jmu, 01 in DH Udhampur, 03 in MH Satwari, 02 in SMVDNH Katra, 01 in CHC Katra, 04 in Home/ Brought Dead, 01 in SKIMS Soura, 07 in SMHS Sgr, 01 in Army Hosp, 03 in DH Bandipora, 01 in DH Ganderbal, 01 in DH Kulgam, 01 in Trauma Hosp Bijbehara, 01 in GMC Baramulla, 02 in CD Hosp Srinagar & 04 in JLNM Srinagar.

While the death toll is showing an upward trend, there has been a slight decline in Covid-19 cases. J&K reported 3969 new positive cases, 1375 from Jammu division and 2594 from Kashmir division.

Srinagar reported 675 cases, Baramulla 371, Budgam 411, Pulwama 171, Kupwara 190, Anantnag 311, Bandipora 113, Ganderbal 118, Kulgam 149, Shopian 85, Jammu 493, Udhampur 154, Rajouri 142, Doda 64, Kathua 158, Samba 112, Kishtwar 25, Poonch 106, Ramban 68 and Reasi 53. As per the details shared by the health department, just 593 persons were vaccinated in the Kashmir division on Wednesday while 7925 Covid jabs were administered in the Jammu division.

Currently there are 50494 active cases in J&K.

As per the details, the administration has increased the bed capacity for Covid patients to 5434 of which 3382 patients are admitted, 125 are on ventilator support.