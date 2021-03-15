Covid-19: Govt to strengthen monitoring, contact-tracing

In view of the recent rise in the number of Coronavirus cases in some states and spike in positivity rate among travellers, the Divisional Administration of the Valley has reinforced the mechanism to monitor the patients kept in home isolation on a daily basis while also strengthening the contact tracing.

In a recently held meeting at the Covid-19 control room, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole said that while home isolation of positive persons has put an onus of patient management on families but added that it is the “responsibility of administration to monitor the positive cases”.

“He insisted that all the patients should be visited by the surveillance teams of concerned districts on a daily basis besides keeping track of the positive patients through regular phone calls and instant messaging of which an institutional memory should be made in both hard and digital formats. He passed instructions that all CMOs may be advised to build their own scientific mechanisms for making home isolation effective and purposeful,” said the minutes of the meeting.

The Div Com has also asked the district contact tracing teams to act more proactively and trace at least 15 contacts for each positive person to make contact tracing more effective for breaking the chain of infection.

As per the minutes of the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner has also taken a serious note of rapid decline in Rapid Antigen Testing in districts and directed all the CMOs to enhance testing as per revised targets besides keeping the ratio of RAT and RT-PCR in proportion as per the govt guidelines. “Meanwhile revised targets shall be communicated to all CMOs in the next two working days while the Div Com directed all the districts to increase the sampling according to targets, which shall be communicated to them through Control Room Kashmir,” the minutes of the meeting stated.

The Divisional Commissioner has directed the in-charge Covid-19 control room to get a circular issued instructing all the Heads of Department, District Officers of Kashmir division to seek prior approval from the Divisional Commissioner before relieving officials of the Departments, offices detailed for duty in the control rooms. “He enjoined upon all HoD(s)/District Officer(s) of Kashmir division to adhere to the instructions strictly.

The Divisional Commissioner has passed instructions that the nodal officer of 108-ambulance services shall be directed to apprise the in-charge control room about the work done report of 108-ambulance services on a weekly basis.

“The Divisional Commissioner also stressed for carrying out an intense IEC campaign, publicity, motivating people to register for Covid-19 vaccination which is open to the category of people of age group above 60 and those between 45 to 59 years of age with specified co-morbidities. Meanwhile directions were passed to districts /CMOs for having an effective IEC /adoption of best practices like infographics designs, audio /visual communications, using of social media handles in achieving desired vaccination targets,” read the minutes of the meeting.

The Divisional Commissioner has also directed all the districts to prepare a comprehensive cum detailed inventory of all the Covid-19 related logistics like testing kits, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, pulse oxymeters, thermometers, material and supplies provided to quarantine centers and share the same with Divisional Covid Control Room Kashmir. “The CMOs were further directed to carry out an internal audit of the same.”

The Divisional Commissioner has expressed his displeasure over a meagre number of symptomatic cases being tested for Covid-19 by the districts during the last 4 weeks and directed all the CMOs to increase the testing of symptomatic patients visiting health facilities. “The Divisional Commissioner also passed directions that each district should designate two Covid-19 hospitals for operating Special Respiratory OPDs so the targeted results are yielded furthering the efforts in COVID mitigation. Besides the heads of all the tertiary care hospitals are directed to continue with the practice of operationalisation of already existing respiratory clinics.