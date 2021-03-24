COVID-19 | J&K records highest single-day spike of 195 cases this year

With COVID-19 tally showing continuous upward trend, the Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 195 new cases – the highest single day spike this year.

In last 15 days, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has recorded over 1500 COVID 19 cases; the upsurge has caused concern among the government as well as the masses, forcing the former to issue a slew of advisories to ensure its containment.

As per the government bulletin, 195 new positive cases have been reported from J&K, of which 49 were from Jammu division while 146 were from Kashmir division. With this, the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 1,29,031. Out of a total of 1,29,031, 1,983 are active cases, 1,25,535 patients have recovered. A total of 1983 persons have died; of them, 732 were from Jammu division and 1251 were from Kashmir division.

As per the official figures, Srinagar continues to lead the chart of districts, by recording the highest 77 cases in the last 24 hours. However, as per the medicos, the worrying sign is that other districts, which so far, have been reporting cases in a single digit, too, have started showing an uptrend in viral infection cases.

As per the bulletin, Srinagar district reported 77 cases, including 23 travelers, Baramulla 29, Budgam 16, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 15, Anantnag 3, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 2, Kulgam 1, Shopian 0, Jammu 35, including 4 travelers, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 2, Doda 1, Kathua 2, Samba 2, Kishtwar 1, Poonch 3, Ramban 2 and Reasi 1. Moreover, 2 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—23 from Jammu Division and 69 from Kashmir Valley.

As per the health department, there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 isolation beds with 941 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 116 beds are vacant in Jammu division. Similarly, there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 isolation beds where 1398 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 77 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. On the whole, there are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 isolation beds with 2339 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 193 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the meanwhile, the government advisory has reiterated that the best way to protect oneself from COVID-19 is maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

“As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory,” the advisory further added.

People were cautioned yet again that early detection of COVID-19 could prevent the spread of disease so they needed to be responsible for the well-being of all. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice,” the advisory cautioned.

It further exhorted the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water,” it added.