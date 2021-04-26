Covid 19|25 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir



Jammu and Kashmir has reported 25 fatalities due to COVID-19 and 2135 new cases in the last 24 hours.

In the last four days, J&K has reported 81 deaths due to COVID-19, the total death toll has reached 2172.

As per the details shared by the health department, out of 25 deaths reported in J&K, 14 were reported from Jammu and 11 from Kashmir division.

A 32-year-old man from Shopian was among 11 COVID patients who succumbed in various hospitals of Kashmir on Monday.

A 45-year-old man from Muslim Peer area of north Kashmir’s Sopore town also died at SMHS hospital, 50-year-old woman from Qamarwari Srinagar died at SMHS hospital.

A 59-year-old man from Brain Nishat Srinagar, admitted to SMHS hospital with bilateral CAP, succumbed six days after he was admitted. An 82-year-old man from Pampore in Pulwama district died at the hospital, four days after he was admitted with bilateral CAP, an 85-year-old man from Safapora Bandipora died at SKIMS Soura, a 75-year-old man from Tangmarg died two days after he was admitted to the hospital with “critical Covid pneumonia with Hypothyroidism and BHP.”

Out of 25 deaths reported today, 06 died in GMC Jammu, 01 in MH Satwari, 01 in ASCOMS, 01 in CH Udhampur, 01 in GH Rajouri, 01 in EMC Amritsar, 01 in PGI Chandigarh, 05 in SMHS, 01 in JLNM Sgr, 02 in SKIMS, 02 in GMC Anantnag and 01 in DH Pulwama.

On Monday, out of 2135 new cases, 791 were from Jammu Division and 1344 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 162890.

Srinagar again reported the highest number of cases in J&K, the summer capital recorded 632 cases.

Baramulla has reported 136 cases, Budgam 133, Pulwama 26, Kupwara 81, Anantnag 93, Bandipora 53, Ganderbal 43, Kulgam 139, Shopian 8, Jammu 472, Udhampur 20, Rajouri 46, Doda 33, Kathua 33, Samba 13, Kishtwar 13, Poonch 22, Ramban 4, and Reasi 135.

With a spike in cases, the number of active positive cases in J&K is 20,601 which was less than 600 around a month before. Out of total active cases, 12,113 are in Kashmir division and 8,488 from Jammu division.

With 1,067 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 140,117 which is 86.01 percent of the total cases. The number of patients admitted in hospitals has gone above 1300. The current bed capacity for COVID patients in J&K is 3062, of which 1319 patients are admitted, 962 on oxygen support and 72 on ventilator support.