COVID active cases fall below 1,000 in Jammu and Kashmir

The active Covid-19 cases in J&K came down to 963 on Thursday with the recovery of 149 patients. This is after about six months that the number of active cases has fallen below 1000 mark.

The positivity rate in Jammu and Kashmir is hovering around 97 which according to health department officials is a good sign as the number of cases reported from the UT too have shown drastic decline. On Thursday, 63 persons tested positive for the COVID of which 24 were travelers.

Also it was noted that out of 20 districts, there was not a single case reported from seven districts of UT. The highest number of cases—26— was recorded in Srinagar followed by Jammu, 13, the health department data showed.

As per the health department officials the good sign was that that the number of cases was going down and at the same the active cases are showing a downward trend. “Last time the number of active cases below 1000 was reported in May. After that it had shown an upward trend with the number of positive active cases at a certain time going above 40,000.”

As per official details, so far 44.81 lakh persons have been tested for COVID in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 1,24,297 tested positive. The number of deaths reported so far due to viral illness in J&K stands at 1932— the highest 454 deaths were reported in Srinagar district.

With decline in covid cases and deaths, the number of beds allocated for COVID in hospitals too has witnessed decline.

As per official figures, the UT administration has dedicated 3666 COVID hospital beds, out of which only 119 are occupied; the number of people on oxygen too has witnessed sharp decline.

However despite dip in cases in deaths, the health experts are warning against any complacency.

The government of India has started a vaccination drive and in Jammu and Kashmir more than 14,000 doses of vaccine have been administered to the frontline warriors.