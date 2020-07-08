Covid cases surge again: 330 in a day

J&K had its second highest single-day spike in Covid19 cases on Wednesday with 330 new positives confirmed, 271 of them from Kashmir. J&K’s total number of cases has reached 9261. Srinagar had 119 new cases, highest for any district in a single day till date.

A month after J&K witnessed its highest single-day spike of cases on 07 June, when 620 were confirmed, 330 new cases became the second highest rise for a day in the UT. For the past 8 days, since 30 June, the number of confirmed cases daily has been over 150. In the month of July, 1764 new cases have emerged in J&K.

On Wednesday, most of the new cases from Kashmir were contacts of known COVID19 positive people. Information by the health department reveals 183 of the 271 had a history of contact with a COVID19 positive person. In addition, 11 travelers returning to Kashmir have also tested positive. Four pregnant women are also among the new cases.

Information also reveals signs of spread of infection amongst those without any known contact. The new cases include 21 service providers tested randomly. It also includes 30 samples taken randomly from red zones. In addition, the new cases also include 22 people sampled due to their symptoms or while they were admitted to hospitals for treatment of diseases other than COVID19.

Till date, 7319 samples have tested positive in Kashmir, of which 2981 are yet to recover from the infection. 136 deaths have also taken place.

Srinagar district had 119 new cases today, the highest for any district till date on a single day. Only 8 of these were travelers. 19 samples taken from two CRPF battalions stationed in Srinagar tested positive today, while two more samples from Badami Bagh Cantonment also tested positive. In the past, a number of samples tested from the Cantonment have been found positive for COVID19.

Nine samples taken from Raj Bhawan, where 10 people were found positive recently, tested positive today. In addition, 17 samples taken from various banks in Srinagar were also positive.

Baramulla had 82 new cases today, its total reaching 1176. The new cases include 8 army personnel and two employees of a bank. The remaining were all contacts of known cases.

Anantnag had 26 cases. These included mostly contacts of cases from Bijbehara and Dooru.

Kupwara district had 18 new cases including two bank employees and many samples from red zones.

In other districts, the number of positives confirmed today were – Bandipora 7, Kulgam 2, Ganderbal 4, Shopian 2, Pulwama and Budgam 5.

In Jammu, out of the 59 new cases, 19 had recent travel history from outside the UT. In Rajouri district, 17 non-travelers also tested positive.