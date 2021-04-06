Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
IANS
London,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 12:55 AM

COVID cases will rise despite vax: UK scientists

IANS
London,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 12:55 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A group of scientists which advise the UK government over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak have warned against lifting restrictions as the coming weeks “may lead to a small surge of cases and deaths”.

Minutes from a meeting with members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) published on Tuesday warned there could be a rise in cases “of a similar scale to January 2021 after later stages” of the route out of  lockdown, reports dpa news agency.

Trending News
File photo : Aman Farooq/Gk

J&K govt asks civil secretariat, move employees aged 45 and above to get COVID jab

Kupwara village declared 'Micro Red Zone' after reporting several COVID-19 infections

Embankment supporting crucial bridge in Langate caves in, putting lives at risk

File Photo

Three-day voluntary COVID-19 vaccination drive starts at KU

The warning was made despite the UK’s success with its vaccine rollout, which has seen more than 31.5 million people receive their first dose of the vaccine and 5.4 million receive both doses so far.

Scientists from the university Imperial College London said due to eligibility, vaccine hesitancy and the high transmissibility of the circulating Covid-19 variant, “vaccination alone will not be sufficient to keep the epidemic under control”. They advised the best way for Britain to keep hospitalisations and deaths at a low level would mean keeping restrictions at stage two the planned easing beyond April 12, but it depends on people sticking to the rules.

Related News