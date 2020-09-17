COVID claims 22 more lives in JK

COVID19 claimed 22 lives in J&K in 24 hours even as 1467 more people tested positive. The total death toll reached 961 and number of infected to 59711 till date.

In Kashmir, eight people succumbed to COVID19 between Wednesday and Thursday evening, official figures reveal. The deceased were aged between 57 years and 95 years.

Four of the latest casualties were from Srinagar district which raised the death toll of the district to 260, the highest in J&K. With 12400 positive cases confirmed till date, the death rate, among the infected in Srinagar is 2 percent.

However, Baramulla district, with 3662 cases and 114 deaths has a higher death rate than Srinagar as it stands at 3.1 percent.

The deaths include a 62 year old female from Lal Bazar Srinagar admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital, a 65 year old male from Hyderpora Srinagar admitted at SMHS Hospital, a 70 year old male admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital and a 95 year old woman from Shaheed Gunj admitted at SMHS Hospital.

Two Budgam residents also passed away today after they had tested positive for COVID19. These were a 75 year old male from Beerwah and a 58 year old male from Ichgam. Both were admitted at SMHS Hospital.

A 57 year old female from Kulgam admitted at SKIMS Soura and a 72 year old male from Tral Pulwama admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital were among the fresh casualties of the respiratory virus.

In Jammu division, 14 people died of COVID19, official bulletin said.

As per official data, 22911 COVID19 tests were carried out across J&K today of which 1467 tested positive. Thus the percentage of positive samples was 6.4, higher than the mean percentage recorded in J&K over the past month.

The percentage of recoveries in J&K reached 64.5 percent as 712 patients recovered from the viral infection. However, in the Kashmir division, the recovery percentage is higher and was 75.6 percent on Thursday evening.

Out of the 682 cases confirmed from Kashmir division, 113 samples had been taken randomly, 188 were symptomatic and sampled thus, 32 were defence personnel, 22 pregnant women and 140 contacts of known positive cases.

Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Bandipora had Kupwara had a high number of positive cases today. A high number of people in these districts are being tested using Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT), a health official said adding that most of the cases were being detected through these tests.

Among the districts, Srinagar had the highest – 233 cases. The cumulative total of cases reported from Srinagar reached 12400, while 155 people recovered from the infection today, the total number of recovered patients reaching 10116.

In Budgam district, 89 cases were reported, the total reaching 4155. Of these, 2467 people have recovered.

Baramulla had 53 cases, Pulwama 28, Anantnag 78, Kupwara 47, Bandipora 55, Kulgam 14, Ganderbal 75, Shopian 10.