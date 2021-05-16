COVID claims 59 more lives in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir reported 59 deaths attributed to Covid-19 while 4141 persons tested positive for the viral respiratory illness in the last 24-hours in the Union Territory.

The total tally of deaths due to the virus in the UT has reached to 3149.

During the second wave which has wreaked havoc on J&K, the number of deaths is increasing at a rapid pace. Jammu division on Sunday recorded 31 deaths while as Kashmir saw 28 fatalities. In the last couple days, the deaths from Kashmir are also witnessing an increase.

Among the deceased in Kashmir included a professor of Kashmir University (resident of Safapora Ganderbal) who passed away at JLNM hospital Rainawari Srinagar, 70-year-old man from DH Pora Kulgam, 50-year-old woman from Fateh Kadal who died at SMHS Hospital, 59-year-old man from Terboni Karnah Kupwara and 65-year-old from Batwara Srinagar who also died at SMHS hospital.

Among the dead also included 65-year-old woman from Bemina Srinagar, 80-year-old from Lalbazar Srinagar, 68-year-old from Habakadal Srinagar, 80-year-old woman from Tral Pulwama, 55-year-old from Mattan Anantnag, 70-year-old from Rajbagh Srinagar, 65-year-old from Lal Bazar Srinagar, 70-year-old woman from Bota Kadal Srinagar, 65-year-old from Batamaloo Srinagar SKIMS Bemina, 75-year-old man from Charishareef Budgam and 90-year-old from Sumbal Bandipora.

Out of 59 deaths reported today, 08 died in GMC Jammu, 04 in CD Hospital Jammu, 01 in MCH Wing GMC (GN Hosp), 06 in GMC Rajouri, 02 in GMC Kathua, 01 in GMC Doda, 01 in EMC Amritsar, 01 in ASCOMS Jammu, 02 in SMVDNH Katra, 01 in MH Satwari, 01 in CHC Mendhar, 03 in Home/ Brought Dead, 01 in SKIMS JVC Bemina, 06 in SKIMS Soura, 07 in SMHS , 01 in DH Pulwama, 01 in GMC Anantnag, 01 in CD Hosp Srinagar , 04 in JLNM Srinagar, 04 in CHC Kupwara, 01 in SDH Khansahib and 02 in GMC Baramulla.

After a slight dip in cases, J&K on Sunday again reported 4141 Covid infection cases, of which 1690 were reported from Jammu division and 2451 from Kashmir taking the total count to 244608.

After two days Srinagar district again reported infection cases in excess of 500, Srinagar has reported 831 cases, the district which is worst hit by the second Covid wave, having the highest number of active positive cases.

Baramulla has reported 252 Covid-19 positive cases, Budgam 320, Pulwama 177, Kupwara 148, Anantnag 199, Bandipora 89, Ganderbal 152, Kulgam 228, Shopian 55, Jammu 625, Udhampur 192, Rajouri 237, Doda 77, Kathua 186, Samba 145, Kishtwar 41 Poonch 106, Ramban 65, and Reasi 16.

With the spike in cases the number of active positive cases in J&K is 51623—20434 in Jammu and 31189 in Jammu.

As per the details shared by the health department, 5400 hospital beds have been designated for Covid-19 patients, of which 3334 are occupied by patients admitted in various hospitals across J&K. 2868 Covid patients are on oxygen support and 123 on ventilator support.

Moreover, 3934 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—1185 from Jammu division and 2749 from Kashmir.