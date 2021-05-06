COVID curfew enters day 8

To stop unabated rise in COVID cases, Police and paramilitary forces continued to enforce strict restriction across Kashmir on eight consecutive day on Thursday.

Roads across Kashmir continued to wear a deserted look on Thursday as shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic was off the roads in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir.

Security forces have closed majority of the roads with barbed wires and barricades to stop the movement of people.

After reports of violation of lockdown from some areas in the city, the restrictions were tightened further on Thursday.

Reports of restrictions were received from Sopore, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in north and Anantnag, Pulwama and Kulgam in south Kashmir, officials said.

Shops and business establishment were closed and road wore a deserted look in these districts, where police parties were patrolling their respective areas to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown.

The grocery shops, milk and dairy product shops, fruit and vegetable mandi, bakery and meat shops are exempted from the curfew and allowed to function between 0900 hrs and 1800 hrs.

The essential services are also exempted from the lockdown in Kashmir. So far 3,529 people have been fined and 524 others have been arrested for violating Covid curfew and other guidelines since April 29, when lockdown was imposed by administration.

Chemist shops, LPG/petrol pumps, ATM, media, FCI, e-Commerce, construction activities, Covid-19 vaccination, inter-state movement are also allowed during the lockdown.