COVID curfew shuts Kashmir

Strict restrictions were put in place in Kashmir on Sunday in the wake of 34-hour long curfew imposed by the administration to break the chain of COVID infection.

The curfew came into force from 8pm on Saturday and will remain in operation till 6am on Monday in all the ten districts of Kashmir, officials said.

Since Sunday morning, police vehicles fitted with public address system were urging the people to stay indoors across the length and breadth of Kashmir. They were urging the people cooperate and follow COVID-19 SOPs.

The LG administration had on Saturday announced a 34-hour weekend curfew beginning from Saturday evening to contain the Covid-19.

It had directed that all markets and commercial establishments shall remain closed from 8pm on Saturday to 6am on Monday. “However, essential and emergency services will be allowed during the curfew,” it had said.

Earlier, the LG administration had imposed night curfew in all municipal and urban local body limits of all 20 districts of J&K. It had directed that public transport (matadors/mini-buses/buses) shall be permitted to ply only at 50 per cent of authorised seating capacity. “Only 50% shops in market complexes/bazaars/malls within the municipal limits/urban local body limits shall open on alternate basis through a rotation system,” it had said.

Meanwhile, sources said that contingents of police and paramilitary security forces had put up barricades on roads at many places in Srinagar to enforce curfew. Similar reports were also received from other district headquarters of Kashmir.

Officials here said that essential and emergency services were allowed to move. They said in the wake of Corona Curfew, all the business establishments and fuel stations remained shut across Kashmir.

Senior civil administration and police officers were seen on roads taking stock of restrictions in place. Senior officials of Divisional Administration said that people cooperated during the curfew. “Great cooperation by the people. Heartening to see. We can limit the spread! Let only those in dire need come out on normal days as well!,” tweeted Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Rayees Mohammad Bhat.

Meanwhile, Police Station Chadoora arrested seven persons for violating curfew orders. It also seized seven vehicles including four tippers, two tractors and one Tavera.

“Case FIR 46/2021 stands registered at Police Station Chadoora under relevant sections of law. People of Budgam are requested to follow curfew orders for control and containment of covid19 spread,” police said.