Covid death in Jammu

An elderly person died of Covid19 in Government Medical College Jammu on Monday, while 108 people tested positive across the division. Officials said that Ramban recorded highest number of positive cases – 53, Doda has 21 cases, Jammu district has 8 cases, Kathua 5, Kishtwar 4, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 3, Poonch 2 and Samba 1.

According to officials, a 72-year-old today died in Jammu becoming the fourth casualty of novel coronavirus in the district. He had no travel history.

Meanwhile, branch office of J&K Bank at Amphalla was sanitized after a lady employee’s son was tested positive for Covid19.

“We have closed the branch office till the report comes. We have sanitized the branch office at Amphalla and it is ready to open,” said an official from the J&K Bank.

Shops remained closed in Kanak Mandi and Ware House after a labourer was tested positive. The labourer had worked in these markets.