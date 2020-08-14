COVID death toll 524 with 9 deaths in 24 hours

The death toll of COVID19 in J&K reached 524 with nine more people losing life due to the viral illness. All deaths were reported from the Kashmir division, where the death toll has reached 485.

The fresh casualties included six residents of Srinagar taking the death toll in the district to 171, the highest in J&K. Srinagar has been the worst hit by COVID19 in the UT in terms of number of cases as well as deaths attributed to the virus.

Among the district’s casualties today was a 55 year old woman admitted at SKIMS with COVID19 pneumonia who died on Friday evening. She was known to have hypothyroidism and hypertension, a doctor at the hospital said, adding that the patient has been admitted on 10 August.

A 65 year old man from Sonwar area of the city died at Chest Diseases Hospital on Friday. The patient was initially COVID19 positive and was admitted to CD Hospital on 05 August. He had tested negative for the viral disease after treatment but his condition had not improved, a doctor at the hospital said.

A 65 year old from Batamaloo Srinagar died at SMHS Hospital today, while another 65 year old from Buchpora area of Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura. Both patients had COVID19 pneumonia. A 60 year old woman from Chanapora and a 73 year old from Hawal Srinagar died at SMHS Hospital today.

Baramulla district had two COVID19 deaths today. A 70 year old from Pattan Baramulla died at SMHS Hospital. Another casualty from the district took place at SKIMS Soura when an 85 year old man from Sopore area died. Baramulla has 88 COVID19 deaths till date, the second highest in J&K.

A 62 year old from Anantnag’s Akingam died at SKIMS today. He had been admitted with acute respiratory distress syndrome two weeks ago, a doctor at the hospital said.