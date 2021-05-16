Covid mortality analysis | None among fully vaccinated died in J&K: Government

Analysis of the covid19 mortality data of one month in J&K has revealed that none among those who died was fully vaccinated, ‘reflecting the efficacy of the vaccine in preventing COVID19 complications’.

A significant number of deaths have taken place in young and healthy individuals, the data show.

National Health Mission (NHM) J&K has released the fatality data from J&K, revealing the trends of pandemic victims. As per the figures, 806 people have lost life between 15 April and 12 May in the UT – 311 in Kashmir and 495 in Jammu division.

Mission Director NHM J&K, Chaudhary Mohammad Yasin said the mortality data analysis was imperative to help fine tune the strategies for handling the pandemic. “We are releasing the data to create awareness in masses about the disease and its contours,” he said.

The figures procured from the hospitals, Yasin said, also revealed the alarming trend of late reporting to hospitals. “It has been noted that 46 percent of the deaths took place within three days of testing positive indicating that they were well into late stages of infection before they got tested,” he said.

He said nearly one in two people died within three days of hospitalization. Pertinently, 15 percent of the deaths in Jammu division took place even before the patient reached hospital.

In Kashmir division 8 percent of the total deaths took place out of the hospitals. “It underlines the importance of early reporting of symptoms. COVID19 symptoms must not be ignored or taken lightly,” he said, adding that people must get tested in case they suspect they have been exposed or have any of the signs and symptoms.

The most important fact that has come to the fore from the details of the people who succumbed to SARS-CoV2 infection during this time is that 93 percent of them were unvaccinated.

Death has also taken place in people who were partly vaccinated, that is, had received only one dose of the vaccine out of the required two. However, they constitute a much lesser proportion – 7 percent of the total deaths (56 people). Significantly, not a single death has taken place from amongst the fully vaccinated persons in J&K.

However, the number of fully vaccinated people is very less in J&K, much less than the number of partially vaccinated people. Till date, 61 percent of people above the age of 45 years have received at least one dose of CoviShied vaccine in J&K.

In Jammu division, 56 percent of deaths have been in people aged 60 years and above while 44 percent were aged lesser. In this division, 12 percent, 60 victims have been below 45 years of age. In Kashmir division, 75 percent of the victims have been over 60 years of age. At least 7 percent of victims were aged less than 45 years in Kashmir.